Marlin (POND) Price Reaches $0.0929 on Top Exchanges

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $68.42 million and $14.46 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00286400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00186568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.64 or 0.01241863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,384.85 or 0.99919040 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.