Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.92. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.53, with a volume of 376,604 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MFI shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.41.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

