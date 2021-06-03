MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 6.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 73,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,220,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.90.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

