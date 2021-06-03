Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 10,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 296,404 shares.The stock last traded at $15.46 and had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market cap of $675.72 million, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Manchester United by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,954,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Manchester United by 3,696,848.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,897 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $5,509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth $4,738,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the first quarter worth $3,968,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

