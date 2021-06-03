Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 1,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,326. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.50. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

