Madison Wealth Management Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.59 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $84.75 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.09. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.