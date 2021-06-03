Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macro Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 31st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Macro Enterprises’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$83.89 million for the quarter.

MCR stock opened at C$2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to oil and gas industry. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

