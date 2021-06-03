M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to announce sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. M.D.C. reported sales of $919.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Berman sold 9,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $486,247.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,654. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, reaching $56.36. 553,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,842. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

