LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.91

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.91, with a volume of 46885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.62.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

