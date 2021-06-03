Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Receives $14.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTMNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

FTMNF opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

