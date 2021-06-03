Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Shares Down 4.6% After Insider Selling

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $65.63 and last traded at $65.71. Approximately 38,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,716,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.89.

Specifically, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

