Lotto (LOTTO) Achieves Market Cap of $92.86 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $92.86 million and $136,408.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0464 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.39 or 0.00496090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011518 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

