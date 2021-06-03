Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.