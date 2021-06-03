Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 72,251 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,513. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

