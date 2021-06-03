Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $200,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.71.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $82.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.