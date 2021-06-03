Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR opened at $119.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

