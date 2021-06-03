Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 14,224 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,530,745 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,365,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 63,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 542,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLNW. Truist cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $395.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.36.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

