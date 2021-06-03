Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 27,350 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.15% of Trane Technologies worth $59,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $189.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

