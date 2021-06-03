Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 48,759 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $64,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CR opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.