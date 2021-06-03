Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $53,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $248.93 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.92.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

