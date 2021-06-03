Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,202 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,692,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.42% of Signature Bank as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

SBNY opened at $248.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

