Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 124,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $403.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

