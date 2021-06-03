Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. 124,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $403.36 million, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.08. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Earnings History for Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.