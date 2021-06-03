Loop Capital Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $15.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of HPE opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 892,216 shares of company stock worth $13,853,024. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,533 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

