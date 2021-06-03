Lois Cormack Buys 450 Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Lois Cormack bought 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,004.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,635 shares in the company, valued at C$294,954.94.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$45.71 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.61. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.64.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

