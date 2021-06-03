Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in May

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 29th total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.1 days.

LBLCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

LBLCF opened at $62.09 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.62.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

