Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $258.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $287.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.12.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,614 shares of company stock worth $4,737,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

