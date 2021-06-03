Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.26. Littelfuse reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,614 shares of company stock worth $4,737,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 53.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 151.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $258.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $159.11 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

