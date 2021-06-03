Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Tops $0.0726

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 72.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $199,798.48 and approximately $26.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,503.20 or 1.00235338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039607 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00087976 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002763 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.