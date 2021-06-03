Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of -$270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,348.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $133.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $149.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $419.45 million, with estimates ranging from $407.30 million to $441.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LIND stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.31. The stock had a trading volume of 13,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.19. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $320,287.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,545.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle acquired 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $361,988.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.