Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $198.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $193.00 to $198.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.20.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $162.47 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $116.78 and a 1 year high of $168.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.