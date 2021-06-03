Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $27.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $4,295,590.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,666,406.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 44,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $1,215,250.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,250.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,721,268 shares of company stock valued at $45,095,847. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after purchasing an additional 453,985 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

