Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 62,517 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $372,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $4,608,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.13.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

