LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 390,400 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LCNB by 72.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB opened at $17.46 on Thursday. LCNB has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.95.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.03%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

