Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lazard worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $47.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. Lazard’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

