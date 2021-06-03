Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.83.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of LSCC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. 859,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,407. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,778,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,710.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,295 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

