Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ LE traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Lands' End alerts:

In other Lands’ End news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.