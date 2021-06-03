Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 107,108 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

