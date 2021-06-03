Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Truist Financial by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after buying an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,343. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

