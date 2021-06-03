Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.05. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $40.52.

