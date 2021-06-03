Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Has $700,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,105,000.

VBR traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,544. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $179.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

