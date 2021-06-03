Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

RYH stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $210.49 and a 52 week high of $287.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.82.

