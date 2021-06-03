Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 263 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,162 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81.

