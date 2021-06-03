Landaas & Co. WI ADV Increases Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, David Loasby purchased a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.90. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $76.08.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

