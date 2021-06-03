Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 158.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 148,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,067,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

