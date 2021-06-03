Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 314,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,019,000 after acquiring an additional 112,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $155.65 and a 52 week high of $280.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

