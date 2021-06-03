Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Increased by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 4.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $265.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,158. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $155.65 and a one year high of $280.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

