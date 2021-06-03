Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after acquiring an additional 439,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after acquiring an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $263.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.