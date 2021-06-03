L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.97.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

