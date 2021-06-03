Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Receives €12.16 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.16 ($14.30).

KCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KCO stock opened at €11.24 ($13.22) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 1-year high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -118.47.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

