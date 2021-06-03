Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.36. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNTE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,314,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

